Randy Orton's astonishing WWE salary revealed; he will be set for life if forced to retire - Reports

Randy Orton might never make it back into the ring based on the latest update. If he is forced into retirement, Dave Meltzer has revealed that The Viper has made enough money to be satisfied.

The former WWE Champion has been one of the highest-paid superstars in the company for several years, which isn't surprising as he has always been close to the top of the card. While speaking on the Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer said that Orton has been making 3.5-4 million dollars annually for a long time.

The veteran star's WWE salary was high well before other talents began earning more following AEW's emergence. Meltzer added that Randy Orton should have no financial troubles even if he isn't able to continue his WWE career:

"Look, Randy's made, I'd say, three and a half, four million dollars a year for years and years and years! Before everyone's salary was escalating when AEW started, Randy was making big money long before that. So, he should be set." [38:35 - 38:55]

Doctors have advised Randy Orton to stay away from the ring

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Bob Orton Jr. confirmed that medical personnel had informed his son about the risks of returning to the squared circle.

For someone who has performed at the highest level for over a decade, it's not surprising that Randy Orton has faced multiple physical issues recently. The 43-year-old superstar has experienced serious back problems; as Dave Meltzer noted, Randy might have even undergone fusion surgery.

While Meltzer had no information about Randy Orton's future, he predicted that the superstar would resume wrestling again. Orton has one of the best deals in WWE and could also choose to end his in-ring stint, considering that he needs to be healthy for his kids after hanging up his boots.

"I think he had his back fused. So, that's a long recovery anyway. I don't expect him back soon. He could go in there and say, 'You know what? I've got a lot of money, I've got kids, and it would be great to go seven more years. I've got a great schedule.' Even if he comes back, he's got a great schedule, and I can make a lot of money on a great schedule. But do I want to perform half-a**? Probably not," speculated Meltzer. [41:36 - 42:27]

Have we seen the last of The Apex Predator in WWE? Only time will tell.

Please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from this article.

Poll : 0 votes