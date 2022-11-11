Austin Theory's failed Money in the Bank cash-in attempt on RAW has divided the WWE Universe.

At the conclusion of WWE RAW this week, Theory cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase on Seth "Freakin" Rollins for the United States Championship. But thanks to an assist from Bobby Lashley, Theory failed to win the title from The Visionary.

On the latest edition of the Reffin' Rant, former WWE official Jimmy Korderas had some less-than-flattering things to say about the end of this week's episode of WWE RAW.

“Look, I like the new attitude from Bobby Lashley," Jimmy Korderas began. "I like him coming out and going after Seth Rollins because he wants to get his US title back, but he didn’t try to get his US title back. All he did was beat up Seth Rollins, and then walk away which brought Austin Theory out to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase, which I thought was for a World Title or a Universal Title. Whatever you want to say."

Korderas went as far as to say that the whole finish with Theory was too complicated and convoluted.

"OK, I get it, makes the US Championship feel a little more important, but at the same time, the way they accomplished or went through the ending on Monday night, it was too complicated, it was too convoluted. There was no explanation for anything, and I don’t think it worked or clicked with the audience. It didn’t with me.” [H/T: 411Mania]

Austin Theory is now the fifth WWE Superstar to fail his Money in the Bank cash-in attempt

We aren't sure if it will make Theory feel any better or not, but almost everyone who has failed their Money in the Bank cash-in has gone on to have a pretty good WWE career.

Austin Theory joins these four WWE Superstars who have also failed their Money in the Bank Cash-in attempts:

John Cena

Damien Sandow

Baron Corbin

Braun Strowman

WWE @WWE 🛑



is now the 5th Superstar to unsuccessfully cash in his @_Theory1 is now the 5th Superstar to unsuccessfully cash in his #MITB contract 💼🛑@_Theory1 is now the 5th Superstar to unsuccessfully cash in his #MITB contract https://t.co/70pyqVEJU9

What do you make of Jimmy Korderas' comments? Did you enjoy the end of WWE RAW this week? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Did you know which current star has a real life crush on Mandy Rose? More details right here.

Poll : What did you think of the ending to WWE RAW this week? Loved it! Hated it! 0 votes