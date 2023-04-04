"I don't think the world could handle it" - Ex-WWE star teases coming out of retirement after 6 years

Former WWE Superstar Shelly Martinez recently teased making an in-ring return after six years of retirement.

After competing for a few independent promotions, Martinez signed with WWE in 2005. She spent about two years in the company before getting released from her contract in 2007. The 43-year-old later had a short stint in IMPACT Wrestling before moving to the independent circuit. In May 2017, Martinez announced her retirement from professional wrestling.

The former WWE Superstar, who played a vampire gimmick, teased coming out of retirement in a recent tweet:

"What if I came out of retirement to wrestle for @wowsuperheroes in vampire gimmick and @TheKevinFertig was MY valet. I don't think the world could handle it 😉💖🦇," she wrote.

Why did Shelly Martinez get released from WWE?

During her time in the company, Shelly Martinez was a close friend of Melina. Meanwhile, the latter was in a romantic relationship with Batista. While the couple was going through relationship problems, Martinez took Melina's side, which led to her having a fallout with The Animal.

In an interview with the Wrestling Shoot Interview podcast, Martinez recalled the incident that she claimed eventually led to her firing from the company:

“Kevin [Thorn] and I are going to go on live TV next, and I see that wrestler, while we're waiting, whisper over to Batista. And I'm like, 'Oh shoot. It's on.' And Batista goes, 'Hey Shelly, how about you mind your business when you're in catering?' I took a second, and I thought, 'I have an action figure coming out. I performed at WrestleMania. I guess this is a good day to get fired.' And I said, 'Last I checked, you weren't even in catering. So why don't you mind your own f*cking business?'"[H/T: to Wrestling Inc.]

