"I think wrestling needs this" - Former WCW Champion thinks Vince McMahon no longer controlling WWE is a good thing (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently stated that he was excited to see how WWE grows, with Vince McMahon no longer being the sole person controlling things.

When McMahon announced that WWE would be acquired by Endeavor, it sent shockwaves across the globe. Not that it was considered an ill-advised business move, but many fans were surprised to see Vince McMahon finally letting go of the company that he controlled for more than five decades.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, the former WCW Champion mentioned that he was excited to see people from non-wrestling backgrounds taking control. He believes an outsider's perspective could help WWE further evolve.

"You just said it right there, bro. Double J (Jeff Jarrett") came out and just said yesterday that 'It's official. Professional wrestling is no longer a mom-and-pop business.' And bro, you know what? I'm excited to see what happens. I'm excited to have fresh eyes look at this industry. What can we do to make this more popular? What can we do to evolve it?" said Russo.

Vince Russo added that it was time for WWE to be no longer under the control of those who were from the business, as he felt it stifled the company's growth.

"What can we do to bring more people to the table? And I have said this all along, bro; I said whether it was Disney or whoever, it was going to take outsiders, to come in and look at this as a business. Not the good old boy network, not the little cliques, not the politics. Not all that BS. And bro, everything we have seen of our friend, Ari (Emanuel), bro, he's all about the bottom line. The dude is all about the bottom line. I think wrestling needs this, bro, and I'm excited to see what happens," said Vince Russo. [1:08 - 2:09]

Vince Russo on Vince McMahon being unhappy with WWE SmackDown moving back to USA Network

A few weeks back on Writing with Russo, Vince Russo stated that Vince McMahon must have been mighty disappointed by SmackDown moving back from Fox to the USA Network next year. Russo added that Fox could have been disappointed that the company didn't live up to the promise and deliver the projected numbers.

"We are talking about Vince McMahon. Obviously, they would have wanted to stay on FOX over the USA Network. There was no doubt about that. And we were reading months ahead of time that FOX might not be interested. You're talking about Vince McMahon, and you're talking about FOX telling you, 'You know, it didn't work out quite the way we planned. You didn't deliver quite the way you said you were gonna deliver. Nice handshake, and let's call this at the end of the year.' What would Vince's motivation be other than to stick it up their backside?" said Vince Russo.

Before Fox became the home of WWE SmackDown in October 2019, the show aired on the USA Network from 2016 to 2019.

