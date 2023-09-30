"They left Vince" - Former WWE personality says Vince McMahon may not be happy after recent change (Exclusive)

Vince Russo feels Fox might have entered Vince McMahon's bad books as WWE SmackDown will no longer air on the network from October 2024.

Back in 2018, WWE announced SmackDown's move to Fox starting in October 2019 amid much fanfare. Five years down the line, the promotion is bringing the Friday night show back to the USA Network next year. While it was rumored for months that Fox would not renew SmackDown, the move still came as a surprise when it was announced.

On Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, the former WWE personality stated the company would have preferred SmackDown stay on Fox rather than move to another network. Vince Russo also speculated that Fox might have been underwhelmed with the show's ratings and chose not to renew its deal.

"We are talking about Vince McMahon. Obviously, they would have wanted to stay on FOX over the USA Network. There was no doubt about that. And we were reading months ahead of time that FOX might not be interested. You're talking about Vince McMahon, and you're talking about FOX telling you, 'You know, it didn't work out quite the way we planned. You didn't deliver quite the way you said you were gonna deliver. Nice handshake, and let's call this at the end of the year.' What would Vince's motivation be other than to stick it up their backside?" said Vince Russo.

Furthermore, Russo added that knowing the kind of person Vince McMahon was, Fox might have been blacklisted by WWE as they chose to leave their side.

"This is almost like the one thing with Vince McMahon; in my case, when you leave Vince, you're blacklisted. You're in the doghouse. How dare you. They left Vince. FOX Network left the WWE," said Russo. [From 10:30 to 11:36]

Vince Russo says WWE could pull Roman Reigns from SmackDown

Elsewhere in the episode, Vince Russo also spoke about how WWE might draft Roman Reigns to the USA Network, the future home of SmackDown. He believes that since the promotion didn't have to please Fox anymore, they might as well move The Tribal Chief to RAW to boost the show's ratings.

"What if they pull Roman all together and put him on USA? Why wouldn't they? I mean bro, If we are gonna be exclusively on USA in a year, and we are done with FOX, then why aren't we putting Roman on USA now?" said Vince Russo. [From 11:40 to 12:00]

The Head of the Table is advertised to return on the October 13th episode of SmackDown, almost two months after his last appearance.

