"I thought we were friends"- Seth Rollins' sad message to the top female WWE Superstar

Seth Rollins has reacted to Bayley making fun of his recent tweet about Becky Lynch being "the greatest to ever do it."

At SummerSlam 2022, Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair tore the house down in the opening match. Soon after, Seth Rollins took to Twitter to make a bold comment about Big Time Becks. As per Rollins, Lynch is the greatest wrestler to ever step foot in the squared circle.

The tweet received a "laughing emoji" response from Bayley, who was engaged in a confrontation with Lynch at SummerSlam. Rollins noticed Bayley's tweet and has now responded. The former Universal Champion seemed disappointed with Bayley over her tweet. Check out the conversation below:

"I thought we were friends maaaan," wrote Rollins in his response to Bayley.

Seth Rollins and Bayley are quite close in real life

Bayley is a respected wrestler in the pro-wrestling industry today. She has friends in the business, with Seth Rollins being one of them.

During the pandemic, Becky Lynch went on a hiatus due to her pregnancy. Over the next several months, Bayley and Sasha Banks did an incredible job of carrying the Women's division on their shoulders. Bayley was dubbed by many fans as the MVP of the pandemic era.

Around that time, Rollins heaped big praise on Bayley and Banks for their hard work during the pandemic. Here's what he said:

"I think it’s no secret that Bayley and Sasha [Banks] have done their god damndest to fill in with Becky being out and the women’s division just being wide open. Charlotte Flair being out now too." [H/T TalkSPORT]

Bayley suffered an injury in mid-2021 and was out for more than a year. She made her long-anticipated return to WWE TV at SummerSlam 2022. She received a loud pop from the 48,000+ fans in attendance.

Becky Lynch is currently out with an injury and will take some time off to heal. It's highly likely that fans will get to see a full-fledged feud between Bayley and Lynch when the latter returns from her in-ring hiatus.

Check out a former WWE star saying SmackDown could be sold as a sleeping pill

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far