WWE has been trying to make their weekly television shows must-see television, and if a title match this week is anything to go by, they are on the right path.

On the first night of NXT Halloween Havoc, we saw a new champion crowned in the main event after a dramatic match. Lyra Valkyria beat her idol and fellow Irishwoman Becky Lynch to win her first title in the company.

This was indeed a shock to most fans in the arena and watching at home as no one expected The Man to drop the title, especially after a feud between her and Jade Cargill for the title was hinted at. Discussing the match on the Busted Open podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray shared his thoughts on the match. While he wasn't shocked due to his desensitization to the business, he praised WWE's decision to pull the trigger.

"I though it was a great decision tho. Young, up and coming superstar in Lyra, the story is there. You know, they both trained at the same place, they come from the same home town basically you know, they have haf very similar paths to the WWE and you could tell last night after the match was over with the hug that was exchanged between Becky and Lyra of how much it meant to Lyra." [1:50 - 2:25]

WWE star Becky Lynch breaks silence after her loss

Becky had a short but impressive run as the NXT title. She brought eyeballs to the brand and, no doubt, to stars like Tiffany Stratton, Tegan Nox, and Lyra Valkyria.

Despite her loss, The Man was still satisfied with her run and has now shared her reaction on social media.

The Wrestlemania main eventer called her young rival the real deal and predicted her to be a star for years to come. The loss also put rest to the rumors of the Irish wrestler facing Jade Cargill for the NXT title. After the end of her run as NXT champion, it will be interesting to see what's next for Lynch in WWE.

