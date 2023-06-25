"I thought I left you back in the Thunderdome" - 6-time WWE champion has the perfect response to massive shots

WWE has been hosting live events frequently involving some top names. Bayley recently competed against Charlotte Flair and took to Twitter to take a shot at her opponent after a match.

Bayley hasn’t been involved in the biggest storylines ever since she fell out of contention for the top title, and Damage CTRL started to wilt away. She is still one of the best female wrestlers in the company, and it's only a matter of time before she gets back to the top again.

Meanwhile, Charlotte Flair returned to SmackDown just a few weeks ago and challenged Asuka for the new WWE Women’s Championship. She competed in her first match back on-screen against Lacey Evans on the latest edition of SmackDown.

During WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event from Monroe, Bayley took on Flair in a singles match. The Queen defeated The Role Model to march ahead in search of a WWE Women’s Championship win.

Flair took to Twitter following the match to thank her fans and took a shot at Bayley, who lost the contest. Following the loss, The Role Model took a hilarious jab at The Queen. She told her to go back and said she thought she left her back in the Thunderdome.

"Go away I thought I left you back in the Thunderdome!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!"

The Thunderdome era was a defining moment for the company as superstars continued to entertain fans during a tough time.

Bayley was among the stars who carried the company through this difficult period and gave fans some of the most memorable moments. She took on Charlotte Flair and defeated her a few times in big matches.

Bayley needs to rebuild her character to get back to the top in WWE

Fans have enjoyed seeing Bayley play a heel on-screen for the past few years. She has had some of the best matches and title reigns, but it looks like she needs a change.

She did well to lead Dakota Kai and IYO SKY as part of Damage CTRL, but the faction could not hold on for long. It’s time that she gets a change in character so she can do something new.

WWE could look to turn The Role Model into a babyface again as she can work against some of the biggest heels on the roster. A rivalry against a heel Asuka or Flair would do wonders for her.

The company could look to give her a title reign for the work she’s put in during recent months. It would be a good way to reward her for all she’s done for the company.

Do you want to see Charlotte Flair win another title soon? Sound off in the comments section below.

