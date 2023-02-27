"I thought you'd never ask" - WWE legend Mickie James offers to bite current AEW champion

WWE legend and current IMPACT Knockouts World Champion, Mickie James, took to social media for an interesting exchange with AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill.

During James' latest title defense against Masha Slamovich at IMPACT Wrestling No Surrender, she bit the challenger's tongue, which got the entire wrestling world talking. The former WWE Superstar has been at the top of her game since announcing The Last Rodeo. She won the Knockouts Championship from Jordynne Grace at Hard to Kill.

In reaction to James biting Slamovich's tongue, Cargill came up with a three-word tweet. The TBS Champion sarcastically asked the IMPACT Wrestling star to bite her.

"Bite me then," wrote Cargill.

James responded to the same by stating that she thought the TBS Champion would never ask.

"Ooop. I thought you’d never ask….," wrote James.

Jade Cargill has been a dominant force in the AEW women's locker room. Since making her debut in 2020, the TBS Champion has been on an undefeated streak, winning 53 matches in a row and having zero defeats in her entire career. She is also the longest-reigning champion in the promotion's history, with her current reign surpassing the previous record of 372 days

Trish Stratus wants Mickie James and Victoria to get inducted into the Hall of Fame

WWE legend Trish Stratus recently spoke about Mickie James and Victoria, stating that both women deserve a spot in the Hall of Fame.

Speaking in a recent interview on Casual Conversations with The Classic, Stratus, who is already a Hall of Famer, briefly described the contributions of both women in the industry.

"The aforementioned Mickie James, that’s for sure. I’d like to Victoria [get inducted]. Soon would be great. I think she’s well deserving. I think she’s underrated [...] I feel like when we were [competing], women’s wrestling was just turning the corner as far as being taken serious. Those matches with her that people [see] like, ‘Oh, this actually legit, and this is a viable part of the entire show.’ So yeah, Victoria for the Hall of Fame," Stratus said.

Trish herself is currently rumored to be making a return to the squared circle amid Lita and Becky Lynch's feud against Damage CTRL.

Meanwhile, James' last appearance for WWE was at the Royal Rumble last year when she held the IMPACT Knockouts Championship. She is currently enjoying her fifth reign with the title. The 43-year-old's Last Rodeo saw her beat Mia Yim, Taylor Wilde, and the aforementioned Jordynne Grace.

