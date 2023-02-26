[WATCH] WWE legend Mickie James bites female superstar's tongue

WWE legend Mickie James recently defended her Knockouts Championship at IMPACT No Surrender.

The veteran star faced Masha Slamovich, who in recent months has been on the rise over at IMPACT.

James once again proved her resiliency by successfully defending her title. She did so by biting Slamovich on her tongue. Taking to Twitter, the former WWE star sent out a warning to the 24-year-old:

"Let it be known….I WILL BITE A BI*CH! Rule #1 @mashaslamovich don’t stick it out unless you’re willing to lose it sugar," wrote James.

Check out James' tweet below:

Mercedes Moné is open to facing Mickie James

Mercedes Moné is open to the idea of facing Mickie James in a singles match. Speaking in an interview with TV Insider, she said the same.

Moné, formerly known as Sasha Banks in WWE, is currently a free agent and recently won the IWGP Women’s Championship. At the Battle in the Valley event, she defeated KAIRI to win the title.

The CEO is expected to compete in NJPW and STARDOM but is open to facing the current IMPACT Knockouts Champion. Moné said:

"The thing is I’m a free agent. It doesn’t matter with New Japan. I can go anywhere. I can go to New Japan, IMPACT, Mexico, Germany, Europe. The potential matchups are endless. The same for New Japan. I know they have partnerships with CMLL, IMPACT, AEW. To be a fan and watch all these matchups from all parts of the world is amazing. I know there is a little woman in IMPACT I would love to face one day, Mickie James! We’ll see what is in the stars."

After departing WWE, Moné made her first appearance at Wrestle Kingdom 17, confronting KAIRI after her match with Tam Nakano. This eventually led to a title match between the two women.

Would you like to see Moné face James in a singles match? Sound off in the comment section

Find out who Eric Bischoff chose as his heels of the year ahead of Roman Reigns & MJF here.

Poll : 0 votes