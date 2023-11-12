"I thought he could never wrestle again" - WWE Universe reacts to the possible return of former World Heavyweight Champion

WWE Superstars put their bodies on the line every week to entertain fans. However, there are times when superstars get injured and miss out for months or years. Recently, fans reacted to news regarding the possible return of an injured star at the end of the month.

Earlier this year, several superstars ended up on the injured list from RAW and SmackDown. Some stars returned to their respective brands after some time, while others are still missing from weekly shows and monthly premium live events.

The Brawling Brutes' Sheamus last competed in August and is currently out with a shoulder injury with no timetable regarding his return. However, the company recently advertised The Celtic Warrior for the upcoming show. The former WWE Champion is expected to return to SmackDown by the end of November 2023.

Check out some of the reactions below:

However, AJ Styles was also advertised for a recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown, but the company pushed his return to later. It will be interesting to see if Sheamus returns to the brand before or after WWE Survivor Series 2023.

Sheamus' last WWE match before injury was against 11-time World Champion

Earlier this year, Sheamus teamed up with Drew McIntyre and worked in the tag team division. However, their alliance ended when both stars wanted to win the Intercontinental Championship from Gunther. The two entered WrestleMania 39 as opponents and competed for the title against The Ring General.

Unfortunately, they lost and went their separate ways during the annual WWE Draft. Meanwhile, Edge got drafted to Friday Night SmackDown after he ended his feud with The Judgment Day when he defeated Finn Balor inside Hell in a Cell at WrestleMania 39.

Both veterans never crossed paths in their careers as Edge retired for a while. After defeating Grayson Waller on Friday Night SmackDown, the Rated R Superstar challenged Sheamus as his last contracted match with the promotion on the blue brand.

In the end, Edge hit a second spear to defeat The Celtic Warrior in his hometown to end his WWE career. Later, he left the promotion and joined All Elite Wrestling, where he's currently teaming up with Sting and Darby Allin to face Christian Cage, Luchasaurus, and Nick Wayne.

Do you want to see Sheamus go after Gunther and the Intercontinental Championship after his return? Sound off in the comments section below.

