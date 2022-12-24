"I thought it sucked" – Former WWE employee ridicules Karrion Kross segment on SmackDown (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell was not impressed with Karrion Kross and Scarlett on this week's SmackDown.

Rey Mysterio picked up an impressive win over Angel this week. Throughout the match, Kross and Scarlett were in the crowd looking at the action keenly. After the encounter, the former NXT Champion pointed to his wrist and indicated that time was ticking for the veteran. Later, Emma confronted the duo backstage for disrespecting Rey and Madcap Moss. She then proceeded to slap Scarlett.

On the latest episode of Smack Talk, the wrestling veteran claimed that he hated the whole segment. He detailed that he expected a flare-up when Emma slapped Scarlett but nothing really happened.

"I thought it sucked to tell you the truth. They're standing up in the crowd with the big spotlight on them like, 'Hey, don't miss us. We're out here.' Okay, we got that. Then in the back, she goes up and then she slaps Scarlett. You'd think if somebody got slapped, somebody would grab somebody. Nobody grabbed nothing. Well, it was passively aggressive."

Mantell felt that Kross hadn't done anything significant since his WWE return earlier this year. He continued:

"I think this Scarlett and Karrion Kross deal, that's getting old, quick. He hasn't done nothing at all. He's not scary when he talks. Not a normal conversation. I don't know what the big deal with the guy is." [From 33:38 - 34:39]

Scarlett issued a warning to Emma after WWE SmackDown

While Karrion Kross separated the two women and prevented them from throwing hands, the rivalry has now spilled over to social media.

Scarlett took to Twitter to announce that Emma made a huge mistake when she laid hands on her. She mentioned that she could be a "crazy psycho" and the returning WWE Superstar will now be paying for her actions.

