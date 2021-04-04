"I told him I loved him" - Edge discusses emotional moment with WWE rival

Edge has revealed he said the words “I love you” to Mick Foley at the end of their Hardcore match at WrestleMania 22.

The physical encounter ended with Edge spearing Foley between the ropes and through a flaming table at ringside. The Rated-R Superstar, who received second-degree burns in the closing stages of the match, crawled over to Foley and pinned him to pick up the victory.

Speaking on WWE Network show WWE Untold, Edge recalled how he shared an emotional moment with Foley at the end of the match.

“As I’m crawling over to pin Mick, I’m looking at my arm because it’s smoking… and that does something to your brain. When I crawled over, I pulled his shoulder back and put my arm over the top and told him I loved him.”

The WWE Untold episode featured lots of backstage information about the classic match. Foley said WWE Chairman Vince McMahon wanted the two men to compete in a Steel Cage match before Edge changed McMahon's mind.

Mick Foley created a WrestleMania moment with Edge

Edge and Mick Foley are both WWE Hall of Famers.

The term "WrestleMania moment" was created by Shawn Michaels. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer (a.k.a. Mr WrestleMania) produced several memorable moments at WWE’s biggest show of the year.

Inspired by Michaels’ WrestleMania success, Mick Foley said he finally created his own "WrestleMania moment" with Edge.

“With Edge whispering ‘I love you’ in my ear as the three-count was made, I felt this giant weight lifted off my shoulders and I really remember thinking to myself, ‘I did it, I did it. I had my magic WrestleMania moment.’”

Thanks to his match against Edge, Foley said WrestleMania season “doesn’t come with a cloud hanging over it” for him. Prior to the match, the WWE Hall of Famer felt he had not participated in a truly memorable moment at WrestleMania.

