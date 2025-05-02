"I don't understand it" - WWE Hall of Famer left confused about Chelsea Green suddenly dropping title on SmackDown (Exclusive)

Chelsea Green shocked fans by suddenly losing her WWE Women's United States Championship to Zelina Vega last week on SmackDown. Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently commented on the situation, sharing his thoughts on the possible reasons for the title change.

Chelsea had recently aired a few complaints about her title not being defended at WrestleMania 41, which has led some to believe that the title loss might be a way to punish her. Whatever might be the reason, the championship belt changing hands did catch many by surprise.

Speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine, hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter expressed his astonishment at the booking and stated:

"It came out of nowhere. It was great. I love the, I was watching it, like oh that's another match with the two girls, and like whoa. We need more of that." [4:47 onwards]

When asked whether Chelsea's complaints could be the reason for the title change, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long stated:

"She has to understand, and this is, she doesn't own that belt. You didn't really win there. This is World Wrestling Entertainment. So if somebody comes to you and asks you to do a job or get beat, you drop it. What's the problem? I don't understand it." [5:29 onwards]

Watch the full video below:

Chelsea Green recently shared an emotional message for her WWE fans

Chelsea has seemingly taken a hiatus from WWE, which may turn out to be permanent. She recently shared a tweet outlining her feelings about her title run.

Taking to social media, Chelsea talked about what she brought to the table and stated:

"Don't let it be forgot, that once there was a spot, for one brief shining moment that was known as Chelsea. There will be great champions again. There will never be another Chelsea again."

You can check out the full tweet here:

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen if Chelsea will return to the fray soon in the coming weeks.

