"I've beat him too" - Ricochet takes a shot at former WWE Universal Champion

WWE star Ricochet has taken a shot at former Universal Champion and former opponent, Seth Rollins.

Taking to Twitter, the 34-year-old reacted to the Triple Threat Match featuring him, Rollins, and Lashley. WWE recently uploaded a clip from the same match.

Ricochet, who won the three-way match, further boasted about his victory over Rollins. He took to Twitter to send a short message directed at the RAW star.

"Rollins was also in this match. So I’ve beat him too," wrote Ricochet.

Ricochet @KingRicochet @WWE Rollins was also in this match. So I’ve beat him too. @WWE Rollins was also in this match. So I’ve beat him too. 😉

Rollins is set to step inside the Elimination Chamber, as he has earned himself another shot at Austin Theory's United States Championship, alongside five other superstars.

The Visionary could finally dethrone Theory, who previously won the US Title in a three-way match involving Rollins and Lashley.

Former WWE star EC3 believes that Ricochet is a victim of WWE's backstage issues

EC3 recently spoke about Ricochet. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, he discussed the same.

During the conversation, EC3 stated that no superstar is actually capable of standing above and being different. He said:

"Unfortunately, he could be the attraction, and he should be an attraction, in a sense. Just by suffering that one defeat upon return and kind of being shuffled around, it just makes him a bigger version of everybody else. And that's the problem with WWE. No one can stand above and be different. Everyone...it's 50/50. Sometimes, to create an attraction, you have to preserve their moments and keep them off [TV] and every time they show up, it's with impact and reason."

Ricochet has been teaming up with Braun Strowman in recent months. The duo recently won the SmackDown Tag Team Championship tournament and earned themselves a title shot in the process.

The two men's relatively newly formed tag team will challenge The Usos for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships on this week's episode of the blue brand.

