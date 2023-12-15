"I’VE BEEN PUNK’D" - Nikkita Lyons spotted with CM Punk, sends him a message

WWE star Nikkita Lyons recently took to social media to share photos with CM Punk.

Following his surprise return to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames, Punk has been spotted in NXT and hanging out with superstars from the brand. He has recently been photographed alongside Cora Jade, Roxanne Perez, and Kiana James.

Taking to Instagram and Twitter, Lyons shared photos with Punk and also sent a message aimed at the former WWE Champion.

"I’VE BEEN PUNK’D!! Thank you for your time and knowledge," wrote Lyons.

Check out Lyons' tweet below:

Lyons recently returned to WWE after being sidelined with a long-term injury. Upon her comeback, she set her sights on Blair Davenport.

On the latest edition of NXT TV, Lyons teamed up with Lyra Valkyria to face the team of Davenport and Cora Jade.

CM Punk's Royal Rumble participation could turn out to be unfortunate for Cody Rhodes, says veteran

CM Punk has announced his entry for the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match for 2024. Cody Rhodes has also confirmed that he will be taking part in the match.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter explained how Punk's participation in the match could be a factor for The American Nightmare. Apter said:

"I'd do the first-time-ever Royal Rumble, where somehow both of them go over the top rope at the same time, and they get a choice of who to choose. And, of course, CM Punk will choose Seth Rollins. Cody will choose Roman Reigns. I don't know what those two left in the ring at this point. I am gonna say that it is probably gonna be Punk if they are the last two guys. Unfortunate for Cody because you know Cody has been in a top top spot. But now Punk has come in, and the whole field of play has changed."

Punk is expected to feud with Seth Rollins in early 2024 after their confrontation on Monday Night RAW.

