"I've been here busting my a**" - Legend thinks Cody Rhodes could confront former WWE Champion (Exclusive)

WWE legend Teddy Long wants Cody Rhodes to interfere in The Rock and Roman Reigns' match at WrestleMania 40 and call out the Hollywood megastar.

Following The Brahma Bull's SmackDown appearance recently, there have been rampant rumors about him possibly clashing with Reigns at next year's 'Mania. Even the former WWE Champion himself has spoken about his interest in headlining The Show of Shows with his cousin and Bloodline leader.

If this match materializes, it could leave Cody out of the equation, who was many fans' pick to challenge The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 40. On the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Teddy Long explained that deep into The Rock and Roman Reigns' match, Cody Rhodes could come out.

The former SmackDown General Manager added that The American Nightmare would then cut a heated promo on The People's Champion, accusing him of stealing his spotlight.

"I think maybe at the end when The Rock is ready to give his finisher, People's Elbow, boom, here comes Cody Rhodes with that microphone, and he starts cutting a heel promo. 'Hey, you come here out of nowhere. I've been here busting my a**, laid out by Brock Lesnar, and almost lost my arm. You just come out of the blue and take over.' Something along those lines, you know what I mean," said Teddy Long. [7:17 - 7:47]

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell wants The Rock and not Cody Rhodes to challenge Roman Reigns

A couple of weeks ago on Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell mentioned that WWE should go ahead with Roman Reigns and The Rock's match at WrestleMania 40.

Mantell added that apart from The Tribal Chief and Cody Rhodes not being a fresh match-up anymore, if the latter lost, it could further diminish his momentum.

"Well, if you put Cody Rhodes in against Roman, he's already lost one time. You'd have to switch the title then, you'd have to. By that time, Cody, he'd be deader than 6 o'clock. If you put The Rock in there, a single match is easier to book than a return because you're not basing it on anything. If I was booking, I would book Rock and the man, the Head of The Bloodline together. So you're not doing the same thing as before. It's brand new to the people and I don't think they'd be able to call it," said Mantell.

Roman Reigns has been away from action since SummerSlam 2023 and is expected to step back inside the ring only at Crown Jewel later this year.

Do you think Cody Rhodes still has a shot at challenging Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comments section below.

