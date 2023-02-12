"I've done a bit of it" - Former WWE manager has a hilarious reaction to Damian Priest's botch on RAW

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette recently had a few laughs at Damian Priest's expense over his botched promo this past Monday Night on RAW.

Edge and Beth Phoenix were out on this week's RAW to address their issue with The Judgment Day. Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio interrupted them.

When Priest took over the mic to cut a promo on The Grit Couple, he got flustered and mentioned Money in the Bank when he meant to talk about his upcoming United States Championship match at the Elimination Chamber.

On a recent episode of Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, the wrestling veteran mentioned that he felt bad for Priest when he botched the promo. Cornette laughed and revealed that he had also made the same mistakes back in the day while cutting promos.

"I felt so bad for him. Then he said, 'Edge, I hate you so bad that I can't even think.' I'm laughing because I identify. It's live TV and I've seen people do it and I've done a bit of it." Cornette continued, "Even when you're in the segment and somebody else is doing it, time just suddenly slows down." [From 7:08 - 7:52]

Edge and Beth Phoenix challenged the Judgment Day to a match at WWE Elimination Chamber

In his long career, the WWE Hall of Famer rarely had a chance to team up with his wife Beth Phoenix. However, that dream will become a reality when the two face Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley of The Judgment Day at the Elimination Chamber.

The seeds for this matchup were sown back at WWE Extreme Rules last year when The Eradicator planted Phoenix with a violent Con-Chair-To. The Grit couple will now have a chance to get some retribution in front of Edge's home crowd in Canada.

