"I've given you no other choice" - LA Knight explains major award from outside of WWE

LA Knight is one of WWE's fastest rising superstars and now he's being recognized with a major accolade from outside of the company.

The Megastar began 2023 by losing a feud against Bray Wyatt, and from there he was defeated by Cody Rhodes, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods, among others. However, the year picked up mid-way with wins over names such as Rey Mysterio, Sheamus, The Miz, and Austin Theory. Knight secured wins over Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa, then teamed with John Cena to defeat both Bloodline members.

Knight also headlined Crown Jewel 2023 in a loss to Roman Reigns with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line. Despite the losses, the former Million Dollar Champion grew his fanbase, and it's widely believed that the 41-year-old will see his mega-push continue next year.

ESPN has just named Knight as their Breakthrough Wrestler of the Year. The sports giant uses a 17-person panel to vote on the winners of their annual pro wrestling awards. Brandon Caldwell, a writer who is also on the panel, took a look at Knight's recent rise and how he was able to stay at the top.

"Knight is now positioned as one of the faces of Friday nights, a position few envisioned him having at this point in December 2022. And even as the top gets crowded, he'll quickly remind people whose game we're all playing: his," Caldwell wrote.

ESPN named AEW's Swerve Strickland as the runner-up to the 2023 Breakthrough Wrestler of the Year award. The Mogul Embassy leader won 19 out of 33 matches for AEW this past year.

LA Knight reacts to being honored for breakout year in WWE

The past year was major for LA Knight, but 2024 is already shaping up to be bigger as he keeps his eye on the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

The former Eli Drake is not shy about being one of WWE's most braggadocios superstars. Knight took to Instagram this evening to issue a public statement in response to ESPN naming him the Breakthrough Wrestler of the Year for 2023.

"Because I’ve given you no other choice. Nobody does it better. #LAKnight," he wrote.

The Megastar will kick off 2024 with a major Triple Threat Match on the New Year's Revolution edition of SmackDown. The former IMPACT World Champion will face AJ Styles and Randy Orton to determine who will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Royal Rumble 2024.

What do you think of how LA Knight's 2023 in WWE went? What is your bold prediction for Knight's 2024? Sound off in the comments section below!