John Cena comments on LA Knight's rise in WWE; talks about "very authentic" moment at Fastlane 2023

WWE Superstar John Cena recently commented on LA Knight's rise in the Stamford-based promotion after the Fastlane 2023 Premium Live Event.

Cena and Knight teamed up to face off against Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso at the PLE in Indianapolis, Indiana. The 16-time World Champion started the bout, and The Bloodline members made sure for most of the match that Cena did not tag his partner. However, things changed as soon as the Megastar finally came in, and the duo then worked together to defeat Solo and Jimmy.

Following the show, WWE held a Press Conference in which John Cena was asked about LA Knight's growth in the company.

The Cenation Leader said that Knight was electrifying, and he earned every bit of respect for it. He also talked about how the Megastar showed his respect to the 16-time World Champion at the end of the bout.

"Honestly, I was very grateful. I think we all watched the same match and being around the electricity and the rise of LA Knight is something. I love that stuff, you guys know me, I'm passionate about passion and I love this business and I love it when people earn their respect. LA Knight has certainly done that and I was just trying to do a respectful thing in the end and I was outsmarted. It felt really good because it was very authentic and there's nothing I can argue with that so that was a great moment for me," Cena said. [6:56 - 7:34]

LA Knight showed his respect to John Cena at the WWE Fastlane post-show Press Conference

In the same Press Conference, LA Knight said that John Cena has earned his respect because the latter has reflected the same courtesy to the Megastar as well. He also appreciated The Cenation Leader's involvement in the battle with The Bloodline.

"Sometimes you gotta pay the respect where it's earned, and this guy has done it all. He's done everything, and really if you look at my career path in a certain way, I got no business being here and at the same time, I got all the business being here, because I've earned every damn step of this. So for me to pay it forward is something that was necessary here, especially with a guy who has done so much and has stood at my side in this battle," Knight said. [7:34 - 8:06]

Fans want LA Knight to team up with John Cena once again and possibly even win some tag team gold. Let's see what WWE has in store for them.

