"I wanted to do anything to get The Rock back" - John Cena opens up on public apology to Dwayne Johnson after WWE Fastlane 2023

Following the Fastlane Premium Live Event, WWE Superstar John Cena opened up about his public apology to The Rock.

Cena teamed up with LA Knight to lock horns with Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa at Fastlane 2023. The duo reigned supreme against The Bloodline members in a stellar tag team bout.

The Cenation Leader recently talked about his feud with The Rock and how he thought it was a professional mistake on his part. At the post-Fastlane press conference, the 16-time World Champion was again asked about his apology to The Great One.

John Cena said he 'personally' apologized to The Rock and admitted that he didn't do things correctly.

"If you've been following what I tried to do, especially as of late, publicly and personally, to Dwayne Johnson. I've stated that, although I thought I was trying to do what's best for business, I went about it the wrong way. I violated his trust, and I made allegations about his perspective that I knew nothing about, and deep down, I was a fan. I wanted The Rock [back], and I wanted to do anything to get The Rock back, but I did it the wrong way. I didn't do it the respectful way, so I had to eat a little bit of crow." [13:14 - 13:42]

WWE Superstar John Cena said he learned from the mistake he made during his feud with The Rock

At the same press conference, John Cena added that he recently spoke to Dwayne Johnson and was glad to welcome him back to WWE.

The Great One recently appeared on SmackDown, featuring in a segment alongside Pat McAfee and Austin Theory. Cena was also present at the show and shared a heartfelt hug with his former rival backstage.

The 16-time World Champion further spoke about his meeting with The Rock and praised the latter.

"Dwyane is a hell of a guy, and we had a conversation. We've grown. I was able to welcome him home, which was like a true full-circle moment (...) It's very difficult for people who are all into the WWE Universe to see anything else that goes on but here. We all have our own struggles, and we all have our own lives. It was a great learning experience from my mistake with that feud with [The] Rock." [13:49 - 14:22]

Fans want to see John Cena and LA Knight team up for more matches in the future. Only time will tell what's next for the two stars.

