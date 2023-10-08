LA Knight breaks silence after teaming with John Cena at WWE Fastlane 2023

WWE Superstar LA Knight recently broke his silence after teaming up with John Cena at the Fastlane Premium Live Event.

The latest PLE showcased some of the best matches. Knight and Cena went in a tag team bout against Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa. All the superstars showed a great display of action throughout the match. However, The Bloodline members couldn't go all the way and lost.

Following the show, WWE held a press conference in which LA Knight spoke about teaming up with John Cena.

The Megastar showed his respect towards a veteran like Cena. He also said that the latter has done everything in his career to earn that respect, and appreciated that the 16-time World Champion stood by his side for the battle.

"Sometimes you gotta pay the respect where it's earned, and this guy has done it all. He's done everything, and really if you look at my career path in a certain way, I got no business being here and at the same time, I got all the business being here, because I've earned every damn step of this. So for me to pay it forward is something that was necessary here, especially with a guy who has done so much and has stood at my side in this battle for sure." [7:34 - 8:07]

You can check out the whole press conference below:

WWE Superstar John Cena talked about teaming up with LA Knight again in the future

In the same press conference, John Cena said that they are undefeated as a tag team, and won't rule out a possible future title run with LA Knight.

"We're undefeated. We are undefeated. I think that's all I'm gonna say about that. I think that's a very good way to leave it. Never say never in WWE," John Cena said. [8:22 - 8:36]

Fans are eagerly waiting to see what's next in store for a team of Knight and Cena in the Stamford-based promotion.

Do you want to see them team up again in the future? Let us know in the comments section below.

