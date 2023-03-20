"I've got white hot heat with somebody" - MVP has hilarious reaction to odd treatment on new WWE property

Former United States Champion MVP has found himself in a very awkward spot after the company put a despicable suit on him in the WWE 2K23 game.

However, Montel Vontavious Porter had hilarious reactions to his 2K23 character dressed up in a cheap-looking suit with no pocket square.

The former United States Champion looked silly in the suit provided to him by the game, leading him to believe that someone in the Stamford-based promotion hates him.

A Twitter user shared a zoomed-in screenshot of the RAW Superstar wherein his eyes are seemingly crooked. The 49-year-old WWE star shared that he potentially has some real heat with somebody within the company.

"Yeah my eyes are cockeyed too. Damn. I've got white hot heat with somebody," Porter wrote.

Check out his reactions below:

Meanwhile, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray mocked him, stating that the MVP's head was on Tommy Dreamer's body in the WWE game.

The RAW star also trolled WWE games for giving him a suit that a convict gets from the donation bin when they come home. Check out the tweet here.

MVP looked back at an old match against Batista on WWE SmackDown

The former manager of The Hurt Business returned to WWE at the 2020 Royal Rumble and has remained a regular on weekly television ever since. The Slammy Award winner and Bobby Lashley co-founded the popular Hurt Business faction.

However, Porter hasn't forgotten his days as a wrestler. Someone shared an old clip of a random SmackDown matchup he had against Batista on Twitter.

The longtime industry veteran recalled giving The Animal a good fight and winning the match on several occasions before succumbing to a Batista Bomb.

"How to tame an Animal!" Porter wrote.

You can check out his tweet below:

He recently campaigned to resurrect the Hurt Business, which had previously been disbanded. Currently, MVP is the manager of The Nigerian Giant, Omos, and is preparing him for a titanic battle against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39.

What did you think of MVP's character in the WWE 2K23 game?

