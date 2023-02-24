WWE star and former two-time United States Champion Montel Vontavious Porter, better known as MVP, has taken to social media to comment on an old matchup he had against Batista.

MVP returned to WWE at the 2020 Royal Rumble and has remained a consistent character on weekly television ever since. The Slammy Award winner formed the popular Hurt Business faction alongside Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and Cedric Alexander, and later managed the giant Omos. He recently campaigned to bring the Hurt Business back after they were disbanded.

However, Porter hasn't forgotten his prime days competing for WWE. When someone on Twitter shared an old clip of a random SmackDown matchup he had against Batista, the longtime industry veteran recalled giving The Animal a pretty fair fight, and even had the matchup won on several occasions before he fell victim to a Batista Bomb.

"How to tame an Animal!" wrote Porter on Twitter.

MVP says that Bobby "The Brain" Heenan inspired his current character seen on WWE

MVP may no longer compete inside the ring, but his transition from wrestling to managing couldn't be going better. The former champion revealed in a recent interview with Superstar Crossover that the late great Bobby "The Brain" Heenan served as a huge inspiration for his current on-screen character. You can read the full interview recap here.

As noted, he is still trying to reform The Hurt Business, and has been seen in the background of WWE programming trying to do just that. He's mentioned in the past that he sees money in his old faction feuding with the company's top act, The Bloodline.

The 49-year-old star is also a big advocate for the current WWE roster. He recently shouted out Montez Ford after The Street Profit put on an incredible performance at the WWE Elimination Chamber premium live event.

One thing is certain: WWE is lucky to have Montel back on the roster.

