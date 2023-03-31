"I've been humiliated, and I need to recover"- 38-year-old WWE Superstar reveals why he joined The Bloodline

WWE Superstar Sami Zayn recently revealed why he had initially joined Roman Reigns' stable, The Bloodline.

At WrestleMania 38, Zayn faced Johnny Knoxville in an Anything Goes match, where the latter was successful at defeating the former Honorary Uce.

While speaking in an interview on ESPN, Zayn mentioned that his feud with Johnny Knoxville was the initial point behind him joining The Bloodline. Zayn further added that his creative direction was to recover from the humiliation by joining the heel stable.

"My stuff with Knoxville had to happen to kind of be the linchpin, the launching pad for the whole thing [with The Bloodline]," Zayn said. "My whole thing was like, man, I've been humiliated, and I need to recover. I need respect, and this is how I get respect. So that's the logical direction -- to go to The Bloodline." [H/T- ESPN]

WWE star LA Knight heaped praise on Sami Zayn

SmackDown star LA Knight recently heaped praise on former Bloodline member Sami Zayn.

In an interview on The Daily Show, Knight mentioned how Zayn has transformed from being hesitant in front of the mic to be a confident superstar who is 'electric' in front of the camera and on the microphone.

LA Knight further spoke about how fans love the new Sami Zayn in the business.

"I'm gonna use Sami Zayn as a great example. He avoided it, wasn't a very good talker. Actually, didn't want to talk. Now he's like one of the best in the business. You put him in front of a microphone, in front of a camera and it's electric. The people love him," said Knight.

Zayn, alongside Kevin Owens, will face The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at the WrestleMania 39 Premium Live Event.

What are your thoughts on the same? Sound off in the comment section below.

Recommended Video How Cody Rhodes returned to WWE and change pro wrestling forever!

Poll : 0 votes