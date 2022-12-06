"I’ve known him as a guy for many years" - 38-year-old SmackDown Superstar breaks character; praises Roman Reigns

Sami Zayn recently shared his unfiltered thoughts about Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns, saying the latter's "poise has impressed him."

Reigns and Zayn are closely associated as part of The Bloodline on WWE SmackDown, with their dynamic making for some of the most riveting segments on TV. The latter even proved his loyalty towards Bloodline at Survivor Series 2022: WarGames as he brutalized his former best friend, Kevin Owens, without showing remorse.

Appearing on the Cheap Heat podcast, Sami Zayn opened up about what it is like to work with Roman Reigns. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion revealed that although he had known Reigns for many years, he only got to work closely with him for the first time since becoming a member of The Bloodline.

“Getting to work with him, I learned a little bit more about his process at work. I’ve known him as a guy for many years and it’s always been very amicable, but it’s the first time I get to really work with him, especially now when he’s elevated his game to a whole other stratosphere," said Sami Zayn.

Zayn pointed out that The Tribal Chief's "poise" has impressed him and added that it wasn't something that could be learned. He said the Universal Champion's years of experience in the business were reflected in his on-screen work.

"One of the things that has impressed me the most is his poise. There’s kind of no way to learn that but to go through it and get it, kind of like wisdom. The only way to be wise is to live and learn. He’s lived and learned in this business. It’s reflected in some of those on-screen interactions,” he added. [H/T - Fightful]

Sami Zayn on Roman Reigns playing a pivotal role in bringing him into The Bloodline

Elsewhere in the interview, The Honorary Uce also discussed how he came to be a part of The Bloodline. Zayn revealed that he and Reigns got talking one day, and things naturally progressed from there, leading to his inclusion in the stable.

Furthermore, Sami Zayn also recalled how Roman Reigns had publicly shared his desire to work with him in an interview last year.

"We were sitting at catering one day, and I heard an interview that he did with Ariel Helwani where he was very kind towards me and saying nice things about me as an on-screen character and that he’d like to do something down the road with me one day. We got to talking and I don’t remember exactly how it went, but it was a mutual thing,” said Sami Zayn.

Though Zayn's association with Reigns and other members of The Bloodline seems stronger than ever, it remains to be seen how long things will remain rosy.

Do you see Roman Reigns betraying and kicking out Sami Zayn from The Bloodline down the line? Sound off in the comments section below.

