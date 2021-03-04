"I've learned my lesson" - Beth Phoenix on getting RKO'd by Randy Orton

Beth Phoenix recently spoke about Roman Reigns vs. Edge at WrestleMania and her popular segment with Randy Orton. While talking on the subject of Edge vs. Reigns, she connected the current events to when Edge and Orton's latest feud began in 2020.

After Edge returned at WWE Royal Rumble 2020, he became embroiled in a long-term feud with Orton. On the Road to WrestleMania 36, Orton was involved in a segment with Edge's wife, Beth Phoenix. Their intensely personal segment on Monday Night RAW received critical acclaim for Orton and Phoenix's performances. It ended with The Viper delivering an RKO to The Glamazon.

Beth Phoenix was recently featured as a guest on WWE's The Bump. On Roman Reigns and Edge's feud, Phoenix said that both men are "the most savage human beings on the microphone." As a result, she is excited to see how their rivalry will play out. As far as her involvement in their feud is concerned, Phoenix jokingly commented that she had learned her lesson from last year.

"I didn't wanna bring this up, but this is the one-year anniversary of me getting RKO'd by Randy Orton last year. So [laughs], I've learned my lesson to stay out of the business of Adam's [Edge] opponents."

The popular segment between Beth Phoenix and Randy Orton took place during the March 2nd edition of RAW last year. In February 2021, Edge and Orton's rivalry ended for the time being. During their last encounter, the Rated-R Superstar defeated The Viper in a one-on-one contest.

Randy Orton's doppelganger was introduced on Monday Night RAW

Alexa Bliss and Randy Orton

Randy Orton's feud with Edge may no longer be the direction for WrestleMania 37. However, his storyline with Alexa Bliss and Bray Wyatt is far from over.

Bliss has cost him several opportunities during Wyatt's absence from WWE television. On this week's edition of Monday Night RAW, Orton met his evil twin in a bizarre backstage segment.

After Alexa was seen on a backstage monitor, a fake version of Orton appeared on the same screen. The Viper's sinister shadow said that Orton will soon come face-to-face with everything that he’s ever done. The real Orton began coughing and moved out of the frame as his doppelganger's laughs echoed from the monitor at the end of this segment.

In Bray Wyatt's absence, Alexa Bliss' mind-games with Randy Orton have become a recurring part of WWE RAW. Interestingly, Beth Phoenix and Bliss share one thing in common — Both women were RKO'd by Orton in recent memory.