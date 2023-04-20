"I've looked up to Trish" – Liv Morgan discloses how she felt after Trish Stratus' recent heel turn

Liv Morgan recently won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship, alongside Raquel Rodriguez. They defeated the team of Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus.

Morgan, who became the first woman to pin Stratus in 16 years, disclosed how she felt about Stratus' heel turn.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, the reigning Women's Tag Team Champion claimed that she has always looked up to Stratus. However, she definitely felt awkward about pinning Stratus moments before her heel turn.

"I'll take that accolade, thank you!" Morgan exclaimed. "I've looked up to Trish, we've been on 'The Bump' together. It was an absolute honor, but after [Stratus's heel turn after the match], I'm a little more like [malevolent laughing] about it," said Morgan. [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Liv Morgan warns Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville ahead of their title match on SmackDown

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez will defend their WWE Women's Tag Team Titles against Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville on the upcoming edition of WWE SmackDown.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, the champions gave the challengers new nicknames and claimed that the duo was in for a "rude awakening."

Liv Morgan said:

"Yeah, Karen and Sharon, I think Raquel kind of hit it on the head. I was impressed by them on Monday, I was. But they both have very specific egos that I think is gonna make them hard to actually be a cohesive team. I have zero ego, like 0%. I want the team to win. I want Raquel and I to win. I think Sharon and Karen, I think they are in for a bit of a rude awakening, not just with Raquel and I this Friday but just amongst themselves."

This past Monday night on RAW, the two teams were involved in a brief confrontation as Chelsea Green threw water in Morgan's face.

Who do you think should emerge victorious on Friday in the Women's Tag Title match? Sound off in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes