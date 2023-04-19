"It was disrespectful" - Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez send warning ahead of title match on WWE SmackDown

Newly crowned Women's Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez have sent a warning to their opponents ahead of their upcoming title defense on WWE SmackDown.

Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan captured the Women's Tag Team Championships from Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus. Liv rolled up Stratus to capture the tag titles before Trish wound up betraying The Man after the match. Rodriguez and Morgan are now in a rivalry with Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green, and will defend the titles against them this Friday night.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Raquel Rodriguez gave the challengers a new nickname and discussed Chelsea Green throwing water on Liv's face this past Monday night on RAW.

"Monday night, Karen and Yolando (Chelsea and Sonya) really impressed me. But I do still think that they have a minor fault and that is that they cannot help but be a little egotistical, and that is what the water (thrown in Liv's face) was. It was ego that got in the way, it was disrespectful, and that is fine because all that does is fuel us with a little more fire to just wipe the mat clean with them," said Raquel Rodgriguez.

Liv Morgan claims Green & Deville are in for a rude awakening on WWE SmackDown

Liv Morgan also nicknamed the challengers and said they were in for a rude awakening ahead of the match on WWE SmackDown.

During her appearance on WWE's The Bump, former SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan also gave the challengers a nickname and claimed that the newly formed tag team of Green and Deville is in for a wake-up call this Friday night on the blue brand.

"Yeah, Karen and Sharon, I think Raquel kind of hit on the head. I was impressed by them on Monday, I was. But they both have very specific egos that I think it will make it hard for them to actually be a cohesive team. I have zero ego, like 0%. I want the team to win. I want Raquel and I to win. I think Sharon and Karen, I think they are in for a bit of a rude awakening, not just with Raquel and I this Friday but just amongst themselves," said Liv Morgan.

Chelsea Green was winless on the main roster until she started teaming up with Sonya Deville. It will be interesting to see if they can pull off the upset and capture the Women's Tag Team Championships this Friday night.

Which team do you think wins the title match on WWE SmackDown? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit WWE's The Bump and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Poll : 0 votes