Former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan had a bizarre reaction backstage following her victory over Sonya Deville.

Morgan and Deville met in a No Disqualification match on the latest episode of the blue brand. The former women's champion defeated The Pridefighter after hitting the Oblivion on top of a stack of steel chairs. Their rivalry has been brewing over the past few weeks since Morgan attacked the former WWE official following the latter's comments on her title loss.

After the latest episode of SmackDown went off the air, she was interviewed backstage and was in a jovial mood despite the carnage of the match tonight.

WWE announcer Kayla Braxton approached the former SmackDown Women's Champion while she was lying on a couch backstage. Braxton asked Morgan how she was feeling after the match. The former champion claimed she has never felt better.

Morgan then chuckled and said "thank you" to end the seemingly bizarre interaction.

"Kayla, I've never felt better," said Liv Morgan.

WWE @WWE Immediately following her brutal No Disqualification Match with @SonyaDevilleWWE @YaOnlyLivvOnce is gleeful and says she has never felt better. #SmackDown Immediately following her brutal No Disqualification Match with @SonyaDevilleWWE, @YaOnlyLivvOnce is gleeful and says she has never felt better. #SmackDown https://t.co/7WPWO3YKPB

Liv Morgan works out with former WWE Champion

Sheamus has had a busy past couple of months. The Celtic Warrior battled Gunther at Clash at the Castle for the Intercontinental Championship but came up short. He received a rematch on a recent episode of SmackDown, but Gunther retained the title once again.

The former world champion also recently got married and will be on the sidelines after being brutally attacked by The Bloodline on SmackDown.

During his time away from the ring, Sheamus revived his Celtic Workouts series, where he was joined by Liv Morgan. The two started an NSFW hashtag following their workout together.

Sheamus @WWESheamus Butt after Butt after…‘Butt Stuff’ Celtic Warrior Workout with LIV Morgan THIS Friday at 10am ET. Shout #BraveChange & Sub Now: youtube.com/c/WWEWorkouts Butt after Butt after…‘Butt Stuff’ Celtic Warrior Workout with LIV Morgan THIS Friday at 10am ET. Shout #BraveChange & Sub Now: youtube.com/c/WWEWorkouts https://t.co/qLmjqMbjoe

Liv Morgan is not currently scheduled for a match at the upcoming WWE Crown Jewel Premium Live Event. Sheamus will also not partake in the event, but his Brawling Brutes stablemates will have their work cut out. Butch and Ridge Holland are slated to face The Usos for the Undisputed Tag Team Titles.

It remains to be seen who will emerge victorious.

Are you enjoying Liv Morgan's new character direction on SmackDown? Let us know in the comments section below.

Can Paul Heyman be trusted? We asked one of the original Bloodline members. Check it out here.

Poll : 0 votes