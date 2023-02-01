"I've never spoken to her since" - Former WWE Star on Brock Lesnar having an affair with his wife

Former WWE Superstar Marc Mero has opened up about his ex-wife Sable leaving him for Brock Lesnar, who subsequently ended his marriage to the former Women's Champion.

Prior to her beginning a relationship with Lesnar, Sable was married to Mero from 1994 to 2004, with the pair working as an integral act for WWE during the attitude era in the late 1990s.

During a recent interview with Wrestling News, the former Intercontinental Champion spoke about his marriage to Sable and that he has no hard feelings towards her or Brock Lesnar.

"You know then, unfortunately, she fell in love with another wrestler (Brock Lesnar) while we were still married and found about it, and that’s when I filed for divorce and moved on with my life. But you know I've never spoken to her since then, and if I could ever say anything to her, it’s just two words, ‘thank you’, if it wasn’t for that I would not have had this incredible life that I have today." Mero added: "I wish her and Brock and their kids all the best in the world." From 2:30 to 3:27

Check out the full video below:

Brock and Sable met in the mid-2000s whilst they both performed on SmackDown. The couple has been married since 2006 and has two sons together.

Who will Brock Lesnar face at WrestleMania 39?

With the World Title match sewn up for WrestleMania, fans are speculating who The Beast will be facing on the grandest stage of them all in Los Angeles.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that The Beast will in all likelihood compete against former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley.

"I mean, I can check on this again and will, but I was pretty much told that no Lesnar and Gunther. But I was not told; I have not been told Lesnar and Lashley, but Lesnar and Lashley is the one they are really pushing hard." [11:48 - 12:04] H/T (Sportskeeda).

Lashley and Lesnar have been at odds for over a year now. With both stars having picked up a win in the two matches they have had against each other, their rivalry escalated further this past weekend when the All Mighty eliminated The Beast from the Royal Rumble match.

