WWE Legend Ric Flair has addressed recent comments he made about JBL being in the WWE Hall of Fame.

The Nature Boy recently took to his official Twitter account to share some scathing comments on former WWE Champion John "Bradshaw" Layfield. The former WCW Champion insinuated that the Texan should never have been added to the WWE Hall of Fame. He made note of 'Jason' Roberts and Joey Styles as examples of JBL's alleged bullying.

The former 16-time world champion has now addressed the comments. On the latest edition of his To Be The Man podcast, Flair noted that he'd witnessed Bradshaw's treatment of talent.

Flair claimed that the former WWE Champion made wrestlers break down crying. He then questioned why JBL was rewarded with a Hall of Fame induction.

"We all know the story of Bradshaw. It's fu**ing brutal. But he's rewarded with a Hall of Fame? It's their company. They do what they want to do. But what about the three or four guys I've seen melt down personally, melt down and cry. They were so humiliated,” he said. (H/T WrestlingNewsCo)

Ric Flair® @RicFlairNatrBoy I Guess The Anti Bullying Program You So Heavily Endorsed Does Not Apply To Bradshaw!! Jason Roberts And Joey Styles!! What A Joke! And He’s In The HOF! Sad! I Guess The Anti Bullying Program You So Heavily Endorsed Does Not Apply To Bradshaw!! Jason Roberts And Joey Styles!! What A Joke! And He’s In The HOF! Sad!

Ric Flair also mentioned which WWE Superstar he wants to dethrone Roman Reigns

The former 16-time world champion has given his opinion on who should dethrone Roman Reigns for WWE's top titles.

Ric Flair opined that, in an ideal world, The Rock would take the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship from Reigns. However, failing that, Flair wants to see "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes defeat Roman.

"If the Rock happens, that's great. If it doesn't, I would like it to be Cody Rhodes. Yes."

Cody Rhodes has been out of action since WWE Hell in a Cell 2022, where he suffered a torn pectoral muscle prior to his match with Seth Rollins.

What did you think of Ric Flair's comments? Does JBL deserve to be in the WWE Hall of Fame? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

Did you know which current star has a real life crush on Mandy Rose? More details right here.

Poll : 0 votes