"I can't wait to be back on SmackDown" – WWE star teases return after 10-month absence

The WWE Universe has been treated to several returns since Triple H replaced Vince McMahon as the company's head of creative in July 2022. Based on a recent tweet from Aliyah, The Game might also be able to call upon the 28-year-old again in the near future.

Aliyah disappeared from television after teaming up with Raquel Rodriguez against Dakota Kai and IYO SKY on the September 12, 2022, episode of RAW. A month later, the SmackDown star revealed she suffered shoulder and rib injuries during the match, causing her to take time away from the ring.

In a positive update via Twitter, Aliyah thanked fans for their supportive messages. The one-time Women's Tag Team Champion also said she cannot wait to return to SmackDown:

ALIYAH 3:17 @WWE_Aliyah Thanks y’all for your msgs! I can’t wait to be back on SmackDown too

It remains unclear when Aliyah will next appear on the blue brand. However, it is safe to assume she will not join forces with Rodriguez again soon.

Rodriguez formed a short-lived alliance with Shotzi following Aliyah's injury setback. Since then, she has won the Women's Tag Team Championship twice with Liv Morgan.

On July 1, Morgan and Rodriguez defeated Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler at Money in the Bank to win the titles for the second time. They are currently feuding with Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville on RAW.

Aliyah's WWE accomplishments so far

One of Aliyah's most significant WWE moments took place on the January 14, 2022, episode of SmackDown. She defeated women's division veteran Natalya in 3.17 seconds to record the quickest victory in WWE history.

Following that moment, Aliyah appeared sporadically on television for the next six months before forming a successful tag team with Raquel Rodriguez. The former NXT stars defeated Shotzi & Xia Li, Natalya & Sonya Deville, and Dakota Kai & IYO SKY to capture the tag titles.

The fan-favorite duo's title reign only lasted 14 days before they were dethroned by Kai and SKY. Aliyah's injury occurred in the same match, meaning she never received an opportunity to reclaim the tag titles.

