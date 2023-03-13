"I can't wait to watch" - WWE's Natalya sends heartfelt message to AEW star

Natalya recently sent a message to an AEW star about their upcoming A&E Biography: WWE Legends episode.

All Elite Wrestling star Saraya, formerly known as Paige in WWE, will be featured on next Sunday night's episode along with Jerry "The King" Lawler. The company let Paige's contract expire last July, and she went on to sign with Tony Khan's company. She returned to in-ring action after five years at AEW Full Gear and defeated Britt Baker in her first match back. She has now formed The Outcasts in AEW with fellow former WWE Superstars Toni Storm and Ruby Soho.

Furthermore, Saraya took to Twitter earlier today and was candid about the upcoming episode of Biography. The 30-year-old admitted it was difficult to discuss her addiction issues in the past but said that she couldn't wait for her fans to watch the show.

"This was filmed last year. Finally coming out. Can’t wait for you guys to see. Opening up about my addiction was a difficult thing but hopefully you guys enjoy the episode. ❤️," tweeted Saraya.

The 40-year-old responded to the former Paige's post and said that she cannot wait to watch. She also added that she's proud of Saraya as always.

"I can’t wait to watch! So proud of you always 🖤," tweeted Natalya.

WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix praises Natalya

Beth Phoenix recently praised her former Divas of Doom tag team partner and noted that it would be difficult to team up with anyone else.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, The Glamazon was asked to pick her current top three female stars in the company. Beth named Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, and Liv Morgan. However, the 42-year-old selected Natalya as someone on the roster she would team up with. Phoenix stated that she is loyal to her as they were previously known as DOD (Divas of Doom).

"I have to show loyalty to Nattie. We're the DOD [Divas of Doom] and we keep it real, so if I don't have Nattie in my corner, it's really hard to team with anybody else," said Beth Pheonix. [From 01:20 to 01:28]

Natalya has not competed on SmackDown since losing to Shayna Baszler on February 24th. It will be interesting to see if she finds her way onto the card for WrestleMania 39 in a few weeks.

