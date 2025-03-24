  • home icon
  • "I don't want anyone to lose their job," "But he had to be gone" - Drew McIntyre finally addresses major recent non-WWE sacking

By Varun Anand Bhat
Modified Mar 24, 2025 12:34 GMT
Drew McIntyre wrestles on WWE SmackDown [Image via wwe.com]
Drew McIntyre is a former WWE Champion. [Image via WWE.com]

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre has voiced his opinion about a recent high-profile sacking that took place outside the Stamford-based promotion. Back in February, the Scottish soccer team, Rangers F.C., sacked Philippe Clement.

This sacking came after the club lost to St. Mirren in a Scottish Premiership game. For those unaware, McIntyre is an avid soccer fan, and he backs the Rangers Football Club.

In a recent interview with Daily Star, the former WWE Champion spoke about Clement's sacking and even made his thoughts known on the club's interim head coach, Barry Ferguson.

"I did watch the game, and I was absolutely buzzing. I never want anybody to lose their job unless it’s the man himself. I still refuse to say his name. It was time; I don’t want anyone to lose their job, their livelihood, but he had to be gone," he said.
The Scottish Warrior continued:

"There was clearly one person that was the issue and as soon as he was going, Barry and the team came in and what we needed was somebody that was going to make the guys play for the jersey. Start acting like true Rangers players and playing with their freaking heart. That’s what we needed, especially in the Old Firm." [H/T: Daily Star]
Drew McIntyre also spoke about possibly appearing on WWE RAW in Glasgow

Tonight, WWE RAW will be live from Drew McIntyre's home country, Scotland. However, the only issue is that The Scottish Warrior is a SmackDown Superstar and has no business being on RAW. When asked if he would still appear on the red brand's show, McIntyre made no official statement but gave a hint.

He said:

"Let’s just say I’ve been shouting about it. You never know what’s going to happen in WWE, but I’ve not been quiet about it for the past few months so we’ll see and keep our fingers and toes crossed because I promise you, the right people have been getting shouted at by me." [H/T: Daily Star]
Drew McIntyre is currently involved in a rivalry with former Judgment Day member Damian Priest on SmackDown. If the 39-year-old appears on RAW tonight, it will be interesting to see which segment he involves himself in.

Edited by Yash Mittal
