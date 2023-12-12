"I don't want the cheap way" - Popular WWE Star criticizes the Number 30 spot ahead of Royal Rumble 2024

WWE Royal Rumble is less than two months away, and the road to the event has kicked off for both brands. Recently, a popular star shared their opinion of the event and criticized the Number 30 spot, which has given a handful of winners in the past.

Earlier this year, Shotzi Blackheart started her feud with Damage CTRL before she went on a hiatus. Later, she returned to Friday Night SmackDown and continued her feud after aligning with Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, and Becky Lynch heading into WWE Survivor Series 2023.

The likes of Triple H, Cody Rhodes, Undertaker, and more have won the illustrious match with the number 30 spot. Speaking on WWE Deutschland, Shotzi was asked if she would like to enter the gimmick match at 1 or 30. The former champion stayed in character and answered the question. Check it out:

"Definitely, number 1. You know what, I want to prove myself like I don't want the cheap way. I don't want the cheap way. I want to go in there and I want to go through everyone and pick everyone up and take them out. You know like I want to prove myself and feel like I earned that spot. I earned that win, you know. So yeah, number 1." (From 23:06 to 23:40)

Shotzi stated that she wanted to prove herself. Hence, she chose the first option while she criticized the number 30 spot.

WWE Superstars CM Punk and Cody Rhodes have announced their entry for Royal Rumble 2024

The road to Royal Rumble began with a bang when Randy Orton and CM Punk returned at the last hour of WWE Survivor Series 2023. The landscape of the company has drastically changed after Orton and Punk found their new homes on SmackDown and RAW, respectively.

Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes also stated that he wanted to finish his story, and he announced that he would enter the same gimmick match that he won last year at the Number 30 spot after eliminating Gunther. While The American Nightmare failed at WrestleMania 39, he's looking forward to changing the outcome this year.

Elsewhere, CM Punk signed with RAW but immediately ended up standing in the ring against World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. The Second City Saint not only found his new home but announced that he's entering the gimmick match as well.

