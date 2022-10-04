"I want to f***ing feel it" - Kurt Angle reveals female WWE legend's instructions to him before their controversial segment

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has revealed the unexpected instructions female legend Mae Young has given him ahead of their controversial segment on Monday Night RAW in February 2000.

In late 1999 and early 2000, Young was involved in an on-screen romance with Mark Henry. As part of the storyline, the Hall of Famer became pregnant with Henry's baby. Hence, he asked her not to accompany him to ringside during his match against Kurt Angle on February 7, 2000, episode of RAW.

Despite her partner's instructions, Young headed to the ring to help him but received a devastating Angle Slam from the Olympic Gold Medalist instead.

Recalling the controversial segment on his podcast, The Kurt Angle Show, the six-time world champion disclosed that Young, who was almost 77, approached him before the match and told him to slam her as hard as he could.

"She wanted me to Angle Slam her as hard as I could. That night before the match she came up to me, and she said, 'Hey, I want you to spike the sh*t out of me, I want you to slam me as hard as you can. I want to f***ing feel it.' I'm just like, 'Oh my god, this lady wants me to spike her as hard as I can," he said. [H/T: Wrestling Inc]

Kurt Angle has made a few sporadic WWE appearances since his release in 2020

At WrestleMania 35, Kurt Angle retired from the in-ring competition after losing to Happy Corbin (fka Baron Corbin). He later became a backstage producer before WWE released him from his contract in April 2020 due to budget cuts.

Since his release, The Olympic Gold Medalist has made a few sporadic WWE appearances. His last came about two months ago when he appeared on Monday Night RAW in his hometown of Pittsburgh.

Angle got into a confrontation with The Alpha Academy before The Street Profits rushed to the ring to aid the WWE Hall of Famer. It led to a tag team match between the two teams, with Angle at ringside supporting Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. After The Street Profits defeated their opponents, they celebrated by drinking milk with Angle.

