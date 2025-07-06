"I want to get undressed and get the hell out of there" - Mandy Rose recalls first meeting with former ex-WWE Superstar

Mandy Rose is a former WWE Superstar and has several years of wrestling experience under her belt. She recalled her first meeting with Cora Jade, who was released by the Stamford-based promotion in May 2025.

Rose is a former NXT Women's Champion. She held the title for 413 days before being released in 2022 after dropping the title to Jade's long-term tag team partner and good friend, Roxanne Perez.

Speaking on the Power Alphas Podcast, Rose revealed that although she was done for the night and wanted to get changed quickly and leave, she found a young Cora Jade crying in the bathroom. She felt a sense of déjà vu from her earlier days and knew that she had to stick around and console the newcomer, whom she was meeting for the first time.

"Basically what happened was I just had a little match ... I come around to the bathroom and I want to get undressed and get the hell out of there to be honest. But I see this little girl in the corner crying," Rose said in reference to Jade. "You had to probably be 20 [years old]. So I see this little girl crying in the corner and immediately I'm like 'Oh my god' because I see myself and Daria, Sonya Deville, from years ago. Right away I'm like 'Oh my gosh, I've been here. I know the feeling. I need to console her.'" [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

Cora Jade (Elayna Black) revealed that she texted Mandy Rose before her WWE release

Cora Jade revealed that she texted Mandy Rose before being released by WWE.

Speaking to Chris Van Vliet on INSIGHT, Cora Jade claimed that she reached out to Mandy Rose two weeks before her release, seeking the veteran's advice. She said:

"Anyone who works there is gonna have some thought in the back of their head that it could be over, so I feel like it could be a shock, and it was, but at the same time I was always ready for it, and I think it was like two weeks before, I had texted Mandy [Rose], and I was like, 'Hey, I think I'm getting fired. I need to have some advice.' She was like, 'Girl, whatever happens, you're gonna be fine.'"

Jade has returned to the independent circuit since leaving WWE. She is competing under the ring name, Elayna Black.

