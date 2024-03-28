Drew McIntyre recently shared an emotional insight into the sacrifices made by his family over the years.

The 38-year-old won the Men's Elimination Chamber Match to earn a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL. McIntyre and Rollins will lock horns in a title-deciding bout on Night Two of The Show of Shows.

During a recent interview with SHAK Wrestling, The Scottish Warrior opened up about the sacrifices made by his family so that he could achieve his dream. The former WWE Champion revealed he felt guilty as he once thought he was the one making the sacrifices.

"I got to the point where I realized this is their sacrifice. They gave up their son, their nephew, their brother, and their uncle has missed so many important events because he’s chasing his dream, and they encouraged me to chase my dream, and I really started wising up to that and felt really guilty." he said.

Drew McIntyre further stated that he wanted to win the title for his family and hand it over to his father:

"I’ve been gone legitimately for 17 years. It hit me that I’ve missed a lot, and I feel kind of guilty about it. I’m very proud of everything I’ve done. I wouldn’t take it back, but at the same time, you know, I want to give my family that title. I want to give my dad that title. I want to put it in his hands and say, 'Here it is. This was what it was all about since I was five years old.'" [H/T: Inside The Ropes]

Drew McIntyre helped The Bloodline on WWE RAW

On the March 25 edition of the red brand, Drew McIntyre, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins were part of one of the most entertaining segments in WWE in recent times. All three superstars delivered several decent lines before The Visionary nailed The Chosen One with a Superkick followed by a Stomp.

Jey Uso faced Shinsuke Nakamura in the main event. During the match, The Bloodline, Cody Rhodes, and Seth Rollins made their way to the ringside area and got involved in a brawl. Drew McIntyre also made his presence felt as he hit the World Heavyweight Champion with the Future Shock DDT on the outside.

Earlier the same night, McIntyre was spotted talking to Paul Heyman in the background during a backstage segment featuring Awesome Truth. The crossover between different stories has made things more intriguing heading into clearly WrestleMania XL.

