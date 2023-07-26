"I want in" - Bayley has an interesting request to The Judgment Day members

Bayley recently took to Twitter to send a three-word message to WWE Superstars and Judgment Day members Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio.

In a recent tweet, Priest claimed that he and Dominik have a "Ready To Rumble 2: Get Ruled" movie script ready and on standby.

In response, Bayley claimed she would like to tag along with the two Judgment Day members and be a part of the movie.

Check out Bayley's tweet and response to Priest:

"I want in," wrote The Role Model.

The tweet caught the attention of Senor Money in the Bank, who further replied with:

"Say less," wrote Priest.

Bayley is currently working on SmackDown and is feuding with Shotzi. A few weeks ago on the blue brand, The Role Model and her Damage CTRL stablemate, IYO SKY, decided to cut Shotzi's hair during a backstage segment.

WWE star Bayley was recently in no mood for an interview

Bayley recently lashed out at a WWE employee following last week's episode of SmackDown.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion was on commentary during IYO SKY's match against Charlotte Flair. She was in support of her Damage CTRL stablemate, but midway through the bout, she was spooked out by a vignette featuring Shotzi.

During an interview with Kayla Braxton, Bayley went off on the WWE correspondent for trying to cause issues between her and SKY.

"No, I don't care about Shotzi. This isn't about Shotzi, okay? If you want the inside scoop, you little idiot, interrupting us, we're trying to get out of here. Let's talk about SummerSlam alright? They can have their little triple threat. But this is Ms. Money in the Bank. That's right. Despite what happened tonight, she's a future Women's Champion okay? Now move out of the way, let's go, let's go," said Bayley.

Bayley and SKY are expected to continue their feud with Shotzi going forward. The WWE Universe could expect another potential singles match between Bayley and Shotzi in the future.

What are your thoughts on Bayley's response to Damian Priest? Sound off in the comment section below.

