"I want you in my office" - WWE Superstar Seth Rollins summoned after issuing a big threat

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has summoned Seth Rollins to his office on Monday morning after The Architect issued a huge threat on RAW earlier this week.

The former champion is furious that he has no match scheduled for WrestleMania despite several attempts to claim a spot over the last few weeks. Rollins has tried everything from competing for tag team titles to hijacking talk shows and dream matches. Unfortunately, none of his plans have worked out so far.

The repeated failures led to Seth Rollins declaring that he wouldn't allow the RAW before WrestleMania run smoothly unless he gets a prominent spot on WWE's Show of Shows.

That appears to be the final straw for Vince McMahon. Rollins recently took to Twitter to share a screenshot of a text message he received from WWE's Chairman that read:

"Seth: Someone from my office is going to be reaching out to you to set up a meeting at corporate headquarters. I want you in my office at 9 A.M. on Monday."

Rollins wrote, "HAHAHAHAHAHHAAHAHHAHAHA! OF COURSE!!" in his caption. WWE official Adam Pearce quickly responded to the post by inviting The Architect to chat about the text at the live event tonight in Kitchener, Ontario.

Rollins emphatically agreed to the meeting. It will be interesting to see what's in store for the RAW Superstar as The Road to WrestleMania reaches its culmination.

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins has been desperately trying to get on the WrestleMania 38 card

Seth Rollins has left no stone unturned in his quest to be part of WrestleMania 38. He believes that he deserves a moment to shine on The Grandest Stage of Them All, but he is yet to gain the opportunity.

Rollins initially planned to win the RAW Tag Team Championships alongside Kevin Owens and earn a WrestleMania spot, but those dreams were crushed after RK-Bro reclaimed their titles.

Following that, he faced Kevin Owens in a bid to replace him as host of the WrestleMania segment that will feature 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin. However, he lost in the decisive bout. Finally, he attempted this week to replace AJ Styles in his dream match against Edge, but failed again.

Interestingly, recent backstage reports claim that WWE wants Seth Rollins to face Cody Rhodes, who is expected to make a huge return at WrestleMania. The rumors about the former AEW star signing with WWE have added plenty of fuel to those reports.

Seth's meeting with the corporation is expected to play a massive role in determining his immediate future. It remains to be seen just what that future entails as we enter the final week before 'Mania.

