WWE Rumor Roundup: Spoiler on WrestleMania plans for Cody Rhodes, big hint at Brock Lesnar’s future after title unification match against Roman Reigns (March 24th, 2022)

Welcome to today's edition of WWE Rumor Roundup. Today, we look at backstage plans for one of the biggest returns in the company's history. Additionally, we came across rumors about Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey's future following their respective title matches at WrestleMania 38.

Here, we look at some of the most interesting reports that have dominated the headlines over the last 24 hours. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#3 WWE's WrestleMania plans for Cody Rhodes reportedly revealed (March 24, 2022)

Cody Rhodes might return directly at WrestleMania

The latest reports have suggested that Cody Rhodes has signed a deal with WWE. Fans expect him to return for a huge match against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38. The Architect is determined to obstruct RAW next week unless he gets his moment at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

While WWE continues to drop subtle hints about Rhodes' big return, Dave Meltzer recently noted that he is unlikely to return on RAW or SmackDown before WrestleMania. Instead, the company is reportedly planning for Cody Rhodes to show up on the show directly like The Hardy Boyz did at WrestleMania 33.

"Every impression I have is that he's doing the Hardy's thing where you show up on the day of the show," Meltzer said.

#2 WWE advertisement hints at potential plans for Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey

The latest advertisement for Hell in a Cell 2022 features Ronda Rousey. The Baddest Woman on the Planet claimed that she would be sticking around for a while and her appearance in the latest advert confirms those claims. But before that, she is set to challenge Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 38.

However, the HIAC advertisement doesn't feature Brock Lesnar. Thus, the current champion could potentially miss a huge show in June. Interestingly, The Beast Incarnate has been advertised for the Money in the Bank premium live event that will be held in July. This could hint at Lesnar taking a brief break from in-ring action.

Other top superstars advertised for Hell in a Cell include Roman Reigns, Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, Bobby Lashley, Edge, Seth Rollins, and Drew McIntyre. Lesnar has been active at premium live events and weekly shows since his return at SummerSlam last year.

Does this potential break hint at The Tribal Chief winning the Unified title at WrestleMania 38?

#1 Backstage update on what's in store for WWE RAW after WrestleMania 38

WWE @WWE



@VeerMahaan

#WWERaw BREAKING NEWS: VEER MAHAAN IS COMING TO RAW APRIL 4th. BREAKING NEWS: VEER MAHAAN IS COMING TO RAW APRIL 4th.@VeerMahaan#WWERaw https://t.co/xeTOLCMPUn

The company is reportedly planning to book RAW after WrestleMania 38, similar to their practice over the last few years. Thus, the red brand's first episode after The Show of Shows is expected to feature big surprises and major returns.

As of this writing, only one name has been confirmed to return on the show.

"There's talk that the RAW after WrestleMania will be booked like it has in years past, with big surprises and returns on the show," wrote CageSide Seats.

As stated on RAW last week, Veer Mahaan's return has been finalized. The company has been hyping his arrival on the red brand for months. It was recently confirmed that he would make an appearance on the April 4th edition of the show.

Check out Sportskeeda Wrestling's WWE Rumor Review to find more details about the latest reports.

A former WWE Superstar discusses Bray Wyatt's current status here.

Edited by Kaushik Das