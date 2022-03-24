WWE advertisement reveals post-WrestleMania 38 plans for Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and Universal Champion Roman Reigns are set to face each other in the main event of Night Two of WrestleMania 38 in a massive championship unification match.

Another major bout set to take place at WrestleMania 38 is between SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair and 2022 Women's Royal Rumble winner Ronda Rousey.

A recent advertisement from WWE has revealed the post-WrestleMania 38 plans for both Lesnar and Rousey. The company recently sent out a tweet promoting ticket sales for this year's Hell in a Cell premium live event, which is set to take place on June 5, 2022, at the Allstate Arena in Chicago.

The promotional graphic used in the tweet features several top stars, including Ronda Rousey, confirming the UFC Hall of Famer's comments that she'll be sticking around full-time with WWE after WrestleMania 38. Other names advertised include Roman Reigns, Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, Bobby Lashley, Edge, Seth Rollins, and Drew McIntyre.

However, one missing name is the current WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. The Beast Incarnate has been heavily featured on the promotion's weekly programming, rarely missing any shows over the last few months.

The advertisement for Hell in a Cell 2022 could hint that Lesnar might be taking a little break in June.

Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey are the 2022 Men's and Women's Royal Rumble winners

Former RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey made her grand return to WWE earlier this year as a surprise entrant in the Women's Royal Rumble match. This was her first WWE appearance since WrestleMania 35, where she dropped her title to Becky Lynch in the main event, also involving Charlotte Flair.

Rousey went on to win the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match. While fans initially expected her to reignite her feud with Becky Lynch, the Most Dangerous Woman on the Planet challenged Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship. The two stars are set to face each other on Night One of WrestleMania.

Charlotte Flair vs Ronda Rousey

Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns Wrestlemania 38 main events are SETCharlotte Flair vs Ronda RouseyBrock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns Wrestlemania 38 main events are SET 🔥Charlotte Flair vs Ronda RouseyBrock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns https://t.co/PX7CGCrqVt

As for Brock Lesnar, he first lost his WWE Championship to Bobby Lashley at WWE Royal Rumble 2022. However, he returned as the final entrant in the Men's Royal Rumble match later in the night and won the contest. Next night on Monday Night RAW, Brock Lesnar announced that he'd be challenging Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38.

Last month at WWE Elimination Chamber 2022, Brock Lesnar won back the WWE Championship inside the Chamber. Following this, the match between him and Reigns was changed to a "winner-takes-all title-unification" match. The two are set to main event Night Two of The Show of Shows.

