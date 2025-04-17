"I want him to be pi**ed" - Paul Heyman reveals Roman Reigns' true feelings after he left him for CM Punk

The last few weeks have been chaotic, both for Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns. A while ago, The Wiseman shocked the OTC by informing him that he would be in CM Punk's corner for WrestleMania 41. Since then, a lot has unfolded, and recently, Heyman opened up about how Reigns is feeling since he left.

Ad

Appearing on The Rich Eisen Show, Paul Heyman spoke about a number of things, including his current relationship with Roman Reigns. Fresh off of being shoved by Reigns on RAW, Heyman was asked if the former Undisputed WWE Champion was "pi**ed."

At first, Heyman dodged the question, but when the topic was probed again, he responded, claiming that Roman Reigns was obviously angry. In fact, Paul Heyman went so far as to suggest that he would've been disappointed if Reigns was not.

Ad

Trending

After all, who wouldn't be possessive of and jealous of losing someone with the wisdom he has to offer?

John Cena's last PPV's name revealed by Kurt Angle? More details HERE

"Roman Reigns' love for his Wiseman is not confined to just, 'Oh everybody can have the wisdom of the Wiseman.' Roman Reigns' love for his Wiseman is possessive. He loves me that much, he appreciates my wisdom that much, and who could blame him? Because my wisdom is worth it. So, of course Roman Reigns is pi**ed. I want him to be pi**ed. I would be disappointed in the man if he wasn't pi**ed, if he wasn't upset, if he wasn't a bit jealous, or envious, or possessive," claimed Paul Heyman. [07:30 - 08:05]

Ad

Ad

It will be interesting to see if Reigns' "possessiveness" and "jealousy" are displayed during the Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania 41, or if he proves Heyman wrong and shows a more ruthless side of himself once more.

Paul Heyman claims he is loyal to both CM Punk and Roman Reigns

Paul Heyman may be walking into WrestleMania 41 at CM Punk's side, but he claims he is still loyal to Roman Reigns. To be precise, The Wiseman has confirmed that he is loyal both to his "best friend" Punk and his "Tribal Chief", Reigns.

Ad

In the same interview with Rich Eisen, Heyman was asked about his split loyalty. After all, it wasn't as if he turned heel on Reigns or vice versa when he revealed he would be in Punk's corner. The current situation is just him repaying a favor he owes The Second City Saint.

As such, the Hall of Famer made it clear that his loyalty to Punk is not a sign that he will be disloyal to Reigns. It's a complicated situation, to say the least. However, the WWE Universe may get more clarity once WrestleMania 41 is done and dusted with.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nithin Joseph Nithin is a Pro Wrestling writer who covers WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree and has 4 years of content writing experience working for the likes of The SportsRush and GiveMeSport. His association with SK goes way back as he wrote for the pro wrestling division earlier, too, and interned with the team while pursuing his undergraduate degree.



Nithin’s writing style is inspired by the storytelling abilities of Japanese mangakas Eiichiro Oda, Masashi Kishimoto, and English authors like George R.R. Martin and JRR Tolkien. He strives to keep his reports accurate and relevant by keeping up to date with the pro wrestling world and catering to reader preferences.



He is a huge fan of Seth Rollins’ workhorse mentality and Sami Zayn’s never-say-die spirit. He says that if he could go back to The Attitude Era, he would love to manage Kurt Angle and bring out his ‘Wrestling Machine’ character much earlier in his career.



In his free time, Nithin watches, reads, and makes videos about sports on his YouTube channel ‘The Daily Raid.’ He also enjoys gaming, watching anime, and reading manga. Know More