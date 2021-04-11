"I want to smack them upside the head" - Drew McIntyre blasts complaining WWE Superstars

Drew McIntyre believes too many WWE Superstars complain about the amount of media interviews they have to participate in.

Ahead of WrestleMania 37, McIntyre gave fans a glimpse into his life as a WWE Superstar in a video on WWE’s YouTube channel. He discussed his match against Bobby Lashley and his eagerness to perform in front of fans again.

Regarding his busy schedule this week, The Scottish Warrior made it clear that he has no sympathy for co-workers who cannot handle their media responsibilities:

“This week was stepped up another level. There’s been a few 6 a.m. starts for eight hours at a time, couple of the days with the WrestleMania media, but I can’t possibly complain. A lot of our superstars do but a very minimal amount. I want to smack them upside the head. You’re literally talking about yourself, you’re talking about WWE, you’re talking about WrestleMania. If you’re lucky enough to be on WrestleMania, then what the hell have you got to complain about? It’s a dream, as far as I’m concerned.”

Drew McIntyre said many WWE Superstars sit around in catering waiting for their opportunity. However, he chooses to be “non-stop busy” by promoting himself and WWE in any way he can.

Drew McIntyre’s WrestleMania 37 defeat

Drew McIntyre lost the opening match against Bobby Lashley

Following a brief rain delay, Saturday’s WrestleMania 37 event began with Drew McIntyre challenging Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship.

McIntyre cut a passionate promo backstage to hype his match during the rain delay. He then became the first WWE Superstar to receive an entrance in front of fans in over a year.

Although McIntyre was widely expected to regain the WWE Championship, Lashley emerged with the win following a distraction from MVP. The match lasted 18 minutes and 20 seconds, making it the longest of the night.

