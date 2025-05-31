"I want you too" - Zelina Vega responds to former WWE champion

Zelina Vega recently sent a message to a former WWE champion following this week's SmackDown. The reigning Women's United States Champion was confronted by Giulia on the blue brand.
The former LWO member dethroned Chelsea Green on the April 25, 2025, episode of SmackDown to become the new Women's US Champion. She successfully retained the title against Green at Saturday Night's Main Event on May 24.
However, before SNME, The Beautiful Madness was in action against Charlotte Flair and Zelina Vega in a Money in the Bank Qualifying triple-threat match. In a shocking turn of events, Giulia pinned La Muñeca to secure her spot in the upcoming six-woman gimmick match scheduled for June 7 in Los Angeles. After Vega defeated Alba Fyre in a one-on-one bout on this week's SmackDown, the Japanese sensation confronted the Women's US Champion backstage. Giulia asserted that she has her sights set on the 34-year-old star's title.
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the former NXT Women's Champion issued a warning to Zelina Vega. La Muñeca also sent a hilarious message in response to Giulia.
Details of Goldberg's last match HERE
"What a coincidence!.. I want you too @giulia0221g!"
You can check out Vega's post below:
Zelina Vega reveals WWE legend saved her career
The former LWO member recently sat for an interview on the Ring The Belle podcast. During the conversation, Zelina Vega disclosed how The Rock saved her career.
The reigning Women's United States Champion stated that she faced eight unsuccessful WWE tryouts and was on the verge of abandoning her career in entertainment. However, after meeting Dwayne Johnson on an episode of RAW, he prevented Zelina Vega from quitting the industry.
"There was a day that I was like, I don't even know at that point how many 'nos.' I think it was my eighth 'no' from WWE, and then, like, another audition that I had just wasn't panning out. And I was like, 'Alright, dude, like, I'm done. I think I'm just done with entertainment," Vega said. "He [The Rock] was like, 'Give me, like, three days. I'm working on something. Don't abandon ship just yet.' And then he called me, and he told me about it [Fighting With My Family]," she added.
The 34-year-old star portrayed the role of AJ Lee in the film Fighting With My Family, a movie based on the life of former WWE Superstar Paige. This opportunity provided Zelina Vega with a crucial springboard, leading to her joining the Stamford-based promotion.
It will be exciting to see a one-on-one bout between Giulia and Vega for the Women's United States Title down the line.