"I want you too" - Zelina Vega responds to former WWE champion

Zelina Vega recently sent a message to a former WWE champion following this week's SmackDown. The reigning Women's United States Champion was confronted by Giulia on the blue brand.

Ad

The former LWO member dethroned Chelsea Green on the April 25, 2025, episode of SmackDown to become the new Women's US Champion. She successfully retained the title against Green at Saturday Night's Main Event on May 24.

However, before SNME, The Beautiful Madness was in action against Charlotte Flair and Zelina Vega in a Money in the Bank Qualifying triple-threat match. In a shocking turn of events, Giulia pinned La Muñeca to secure her spot in the upcoming six-woman gimmick match scheduled for June 7 in Los Angeles. After Vega defeated Alba Fyre in a one-on-one bout on this week's SmackDown, the Japanese sensation confronted the Women's US Champion backstage. Giulia asserted that she has her sights set on the 34-year-old star's title.

Ad

Trending

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the former NXT Women's Champion issued a warning to Zelina Vega. La Muñeca also sent a hilarious message in response to Giulia.

Details of Goldberg's last match HERE

"What a coincidence!.. I want you too @giulia0221g!"

You can check out Vega's post below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Zelina Vega reveals WWE legend saved her career

The former LWO member recently sat for an interview on the Ring The Belle podcast. During the conversation, Zelina Vega disclosed how The Rock saved her career.

The reigning Women's United States Champion stated that she faced eight unsuccessful WWE tryouts and was on the verge of abandoning her career in entertainment. However, after meeting Dwayne Johnson on an episode of RAW, he prevented Zelina Vega from quitting the industry.

Ad

"There was a day that I was like, I don't even know at that point how many 'nos.' I think it was my eighth 'no' from WWE, and then, like, another audition that I had just wasn't panning out. And I was like, 'Alright, dude, like, I'm done. I think I'm just done with entertainment," Vega said. "He [The Rock] was like, 'Give me, like, three days. I'm working on something. Don't abandon ship just yet.' And then he called me, and he told me about it [Fighting With My Family]," she added.

Ad

Ad

The 34-year-old star portrayed the role of AJ Lee in the film Fighting With My Family, a movie based on the life of former WWE Superstar Paige. This opportunity provided Zelina Vega with a crucial springboard, leading to her joining the Stamford-based promotion.

It will be exciting to see a one-on-one bout between Giulia and Vega for the Women's United States Title down the line.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Dhakite Akash Dhakite is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda. From wallpapers on electronic devices to ringtones and alarms, WWE runs in the blood of Akash Dhakite, giving him an ascendancy of knowledge about this sport.



Since he was three years old, John Cena and The Undertaker mesmerized Akash's soul, allowing him to follow his "Never Give Up" attitude.



From The Champ's Royal Rumble 2008 surprise entrance to his TLC match against Wade Barett to busting open Brock Lesnar at Extreme Rules to emotionally breaking down at WrestleMania 28 after losing the match against The Rock, Dhakite breathes WWE.



He has an experience in professional wrestling as a news writer, having over 514 live articles on the internet. Besides his love for WWE, Dhakite is also a comedy writer and has occasionally performed as a stand-up comedian. Know More