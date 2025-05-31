"I want you" - Newly signed WWE SmackDown star sends message to Zelina Vega

Zelina Vega now has a chip on her shoulder in the form of a newly signed WWE SmackDown star. Following the blue brand's show, Giulia wasted no time sending a stern warning to the reigning Women's United States Champion.
Nick Aldis officially signed The Beautiful Madness to SmackDown on May 16, 2025. In her debut match on the Friday night show, the former NXT Women's Champion faced Charlotte Flair and Vega in a Triple Threat Match for a spot in the Money in the Bank ladder match. After an incredible performance, Giulia defeated her opponents to advance to the six-woman gimmick contest.
The former LWO member secured a big win over Alba Fyre on the May 30, 2025, episode of SmackDown. Following the match, the Japanese star met Zelina Vega backstage and asserted that she was coming for the US Title. Later on X (fka Twitter), Giulia issued a similar warning to La Muñeca.
"I want you @ZelinaVegaWWE! #SmackDown," she wrote.
You can check out The Glorious Warrior's post below:
Giulia might be the favorite to win WWE Money in the Bank
Alongside The Beautiful Madness, Alexa Bliss, Naomi, Roxanne Perez, and Rhea Ripley are confirmed competitors for the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match. The final spot will be determined by a Triple Threat match between Liv Morgan, Stephanie Vaquer, and Ivy Nile on the upcoming episode of WWE RAW.
In a recent Q&A session on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, WrestleVotes predicted that Giulia could be the favorite to capture the Money in the Bank briefcase on June 7 in California.
"Any match that Rhea Ripley's in, she's got a great shot at winning, and she's officially in that ladder match now. If Giulia makes the cut, I'd say she's a favorite. And the men's side is wide open. I haven't heard any names, but again it's a little early, so we'll see what happens," he said.
Only time will tell if the former NXT Women's Champion can win the coveted briefcase in her first-ever MITB ladder match.