"I did not want to be the weak link" - Top Female WWE star says she felt intimidated ahead of her match at Elimination Chamber

This past Saturday at Elimination Chamber saw WWE present one of its best shows in recent times. One star who recently admitted to feeling the nerves ahead of the event is Beth Phoenix.

The Hall of Famer competed in a tag team match with her husband Edge against Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor of The Judgment Day. Despite feeling anxious before the bout, the former women's champion showed fans that she still has what it takes to compete with WWE's best stars.

On the Busted Open Radio, The Glamazon explained why she felt intimidated to enter the ring in Montreal this past Saturday at Elimination Chamber.

"I was extremely intimidated especially to be in there with two talents like Finn and Rhea that are firing on all cylinders, and I mean, just at the top of their game, that I definitely felt out of my league, like I felt underwater and very, very nervous to get in there. Even Adam, he works pretty regularly and gets in the ring really regularly and it's intimidating to be in there with him even though he's my husband, but his experience level and with everything that he's done in his life and his career, I was nervous as hell. I did not want to be the weak link in that match because the other three, and Dominik too. I give Dom his props." (H/T WrestlingNews)

Besides besting the team of Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor, the Hall of Fame couple also defeated The Miz and Maryse last year at the Royal Rumble.

Wrestling veteran wouldn't want to have to face off against WWE's Glamazon

Regardless of gender, Beth Phoenix is one of the most intimidating superstars in WWE history, exhibiting incredible feats of strength over the years.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter jokingly said he would not want to go toe-to-toe with Phoenix in a real fight.

"She could have become an MMA tough lady. I wouldn't want to meet her in a real fight, so to say. She's very tough but again she's got an edge about her," said Bill Apter. (17:44 -18:02)

Check out the full episode below:

During her WWE career, Beth Phoenix had a very successful spell in the ring, winning four women's championships. She was later inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2017.

Who is WWE's greatest-ever power couple? Let us know in the comments section below.

Find out who Eric Bischoff chose as his heels of the year ahead of Roman Reigns & MJF here.

Poll : 0 votes