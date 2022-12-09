"I want to wrestle!" - 29-year-old WWE SmackDown star sends bold message to Triple H amid absence

After being absent from in-ring competition for nearly a month, Sonya Deville sent a bold message to WWE and Triple H on Twitter.

Deville signed with the Stamford-based company in 2015 after participating in Tough Enough earlier that same year. The 29-year-old spent about two years in developmental before making her main roster debut in 2017 as part of Absolution alongside Mandy Rose and Paige.

Adam Pearce's former assistant is currently on the SmackDown roster. However, she had not competed since November 11, when she participated in a six-pack challenge for a shot at Ronda Rousey's SmackDown Women's Championship at Survivor Series WarGames.

Deville is apparently unhappy with her booking as she posted a bold message, seemingly directed at WWE and Triple H, on Twitter.

"I want to wrestle!" Deville wrote.

WWE Superstar Sonya Deville recently opened up about her relationship with her girlfriend, Toni Cassano

While things are seemingly not going her way at work, Sonya Deville is apparently having better luck outside the squared circle. The former Tough Enough competitor entered a new relationship earlier this year with model and fitness enthusiast Toni Cassano.

The couple recently opened up about their relationship during a Q&A live session on Instagram, disclosing how they first met.

"Super short version: Instagram. Longer version: We were both obsessed with each other and stalked each other's Instagram for years before we spoke," Cassano said.

Deville added:

"We were both respectful of what we had going on at the time and so she slid in the DMs when she got single and I happened to be single so it was perfect."[From 3:33 to 4:02]

