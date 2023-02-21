"I wanted to cry" - WWE legend was highly emotional after watching Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber

Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn put together a masterclass at WWE Elimination Chamber, one that almost made WWE legend Bully Ray cry.

Speaking on the Busted Open Podcast, the former WWE star briefly spoke about the match and mentioned how emotional he got while witnessing the title match.

Additionally, Ray praised both Reigns and Zayn, claiming that they are among the special lot of superstars who are aware of doing things the right way.

"You know how you guys are always busting my b*lls about how unemotional I am? Watching that main event, I wanted to cry. A thing of beauty is a joy forever, John Keats said that. That was a beautiful match that made me want to cry because I was reminded once again that there are few guys still left that understand how to do this the right way," said Bully Ray. [From 01:12 to 01:38]

Mark Henry also spoke about Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn

Mark Henry praised both Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn's main event showdown at WWE Elimination Chamber.

Speaking on the same edition of Busted Open Podcast, Henry spoke about Reigns' interaction with Zayn's family members, who were at ringside.

"Bully, two, two times, house show spots. They went out to the family, on the floor, they had an interaction with the wife and the family. It's a trip that you got to see that at a pay-per-view because that normally never happens and they did it again later on. There was a minute and a half, almost two minutes straight where they didn't touch. Roman [Reigns] was talking that sh*t and brother, I was leaned in trying to here him. I told you Dave, they had me leaning in," said Henry.

pau @316REIGNS montreal’s silence after roman winning was giving brock ending taker’s streak at WM 30.



Roman Reigns is now expected to shift focus toward Cody Rhodes. The two men are set to face each other at WrestleMania 39.

